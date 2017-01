08:57 Reported News Briefs Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Rare engravings found in Judean Lowlands water hole Three hikers discovered the rare engraving of a seven-branched candelabra, a cross and a key on the wall of a water hole in the Judean Lowlands over the weekend. Read more



