Report: Scientists tell Trump not to cancel Iran deal

Dozens of leading American scientists wrote to President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, urging him not to dismantle the 2015 deal between the international community and Iran regarding the Islamic Republic's nuclear development program, according to the New York Times.

Calling it “this critical U.S. strategic asset”, the 37 signatories, including Nobel laureates, veteran makers of nuclear arms, former White House science advisers and the chief executive of the world’s largest general society of scientists, said the deal, “has dramatically reduced the risk that Iran could suddenly produce significant quantities” of material for making nuclear arms and “lowered the pressure felt by Iran’s neighbors to develop their own nuclear weapons options.”