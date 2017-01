07:09 Reported News Briefs Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 15cm of new snow on Mount Hermon Fifteen centimeters, about half a foot of snow fell on the Mount Hermon recreation site Monday evening. Management of the site reports the staff has started to remove the snow from unwanted places and the site will open dependent on weather conditions.



► ◄ Last Briefs