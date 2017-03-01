Hezbollah still the most serious threat facing Israel

Hezbollah remains the most serious military threat facing Israel, the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) said on Monday in a report.

According to the report, submitted to President Reuven Rivlin by INSS head Maj. Gen. (res.) Amos Yadlin and quoted by Yedioth Ahronoth, the Lebanon-based terrorist group has rockets that can reach any range, precision-guided missiles, attack and suicide drones, the best Russian-made air defense systems and ground units that are training to conquer Israeli towns and cities.