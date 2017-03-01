Egypt destroys 10 tunnels near Gaza border

Egyptian border forces on Sunday uncovered and destroyed 12 tunnels along the borders of the northern Sinai and Gaza, Egyptian army spokesman Tamer al-Rifae told the Ma’an news agency.
It remained unclear exactly how the tunnels were destroyed.
