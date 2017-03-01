Lapid has change of heart on Ghattas removal

Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid has had a change of heart with regards to implementing the MK Removal Law to MK Basel Ghattas (Joint List), who is suspected of smuggling in cellular devices to jailed Hamas terrorists, enabling them to continue their activities from behind bars.

Two weeks ago Jerusalem Affairs Minister Zeev Elkin (Likud) called on MKs to sign his initiative for the law to be implemented in the case of Ghattas. Elkin would need the signatures of 70 MKs in order for the move to go through. Lapid refused to sign, however, saying at the time “that would be an idiotic procedure.”

But on Monday, according to the Walla! Hebrew-language news website, Yesh Atid said it would be willing to back the initiative, if Ghattas is indicted.