02:46 Reported News Briefs Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 7 killed in attack on two police stations in Iraq Gunmen wearing suicide vests attacked two police stations in the central Iraqi city of Samarra on Monday evening, Reuters reported. At least seven policemen were killed in the attacks.



► ◄ Last Briefs