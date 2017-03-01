The Ministries of Education and Finance on Monday night filed for an injunction against the sanctions announced by the Teachers' Union.
The Labor Court in Tel Aviv is set to discuss the petition.
Education and Finance Ministries seek injunction against Teachers' Union
