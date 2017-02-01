23:10 Reported News Briefs Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 Netanyahu's questioning ends Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s questioning by investigators from the National Fraud Investigation Unit ended a short time ago. Netanyahu, who is suspected of receiving favors in the form of gifts, was questioned for three hours.



► ◄ Last Briefs