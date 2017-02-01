Some schools will start on time

Barring a restraining order, most schools around the country will start at 11 am on Tuesday, with the definite exception of special education.

School will also start on time but end three hours early in schools operated by local councils. Binyamin and Shaar Hanegev Council Regions will operate as usual. In Kiryat Bialik, kindergardens will be staffed by aides organized by the city. Its intermediate schools will be on normal schedule because its teachers belong to the Irgun Hamorim union and not the Histadrut Hamorim, which declared the sanction. In Nesher, kindergarden, intermediate and high schools will be on normal schedules but elementary schools will start at 11. The kindergardens will be operated like afternoon care between 7 and 11 am. After that as usual.