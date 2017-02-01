MK Khenin against removing PM's immunity

Member of Knesset Dov Khenin (Joint Arab List) called on the Knesset, Monday, not to remove the parliamentary immunity from prosecution of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Speaking from the Knesset podium, Khenin said, "We must not turn the Knesset into a field court for anyone," and that things should be clarified via an investigation and - if need be - a trial.

Khenin also said, "Even for serious crimes, one does not remove the immunity of a Knesset member this way because that immunity is a significant tool in the work of the Knesset members. I am also against suspending the prime minister from the Knesset before he is convicted."