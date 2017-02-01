Efrat against clergy serving on abortion committees

Chairman Eli Schossheim of the Efrat anti-abortion association expressed his opposition, Monday, to a proposal to put members of the clergy on committees that decide whether a woman should end a pregnancy. Interviewed by Arutz Sheva outside a hearing on the proposal by the Knesset Committee for Advancing the Status of Women, Doctor Schossheim said the proposal cannot be implemented.

Saying he would be the first to approve an abortion to protect a mother's health, Schossheim said his group has prevented 68,000 abortions. He was happy to report that abortions are declining, but noted more than 100 fetuses are disposed of a day.