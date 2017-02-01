21:17 Reported News Briefs Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 Tuesday funeral for Istanbul shooting victim The coffin bearing 19-year-old Lian Zaher Nassar, the Israeli victim of Saturday night's fatal shooting in Istanbul, arrived in Israel Monday evening. Her funeral is scheduled for 11am Tuesday in her home town of Tira.



