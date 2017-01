21:09 Reported News Briefs Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 Record of over 2 million people visited Auschwitz museum in 2016 Read more



The Auschwitz Museum reports more than 2 million visitors in 2016, the most in the history of the museum. ► ◄ Last Briefs