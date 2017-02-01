Zionist Union to Kahlon: Quit the government

The Zionist Union responded, Monday night, to Treasurer Moshe Kahlon's invitation to join the government by asking him to leave it.

A statement by the party's Knesset faction read, "Kahlon is right - faction of the Zionist camp is indeed the most social faction in the Knesset, which initiated the most social measures the current government has passed. We call on Kahlon to leave this government which is driven by purely political interests, and join a genuine social government led by the Zionist Union."