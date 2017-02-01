Mayor: You're all shareholders in Jerusalem

Mayor Nir Barkat of Jerusalem told an international rabbinical conference on Monday, "You're all shareholders in Jerusalem. Your role around the world is critical." He cited their "ability to connect to the leadership, heads of state, leaders of opinion in the wider world, to convey the message of Zion to the world."

Barkat wished success to President-elect Donald Trump and expressed hope and belief that Trump would follow through on his pledge to move the United States embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.