  Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17

Drowned infant taken to hospital

An infant who was brought in serious condition to the entrance of Be'er Sheva' after drowning has been transferred to the city's Soroka Hospital.

The six-month-old boy was admitted in critical condition.



