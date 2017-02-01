Hotovely: UN, BDS moves have boomeranged

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said, Monday that the United Nations is a catalyst for Jews moving into Judea and Samaria. Addressing a Jerusalem gathering of rabbis and other leaders from the Diaspora, since a 1980 resolution similar to one recently passed by the UN Security Council, about half a million Jews have moved into the region.

The Likud lawmaker said the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement has failed miserably and is now on the defensive. She noted that since its start, foreign investment in Israel has doubled.

