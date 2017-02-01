Parents group: Teacher sanction crosses a red line

The Forum of Community Parent's Councils condemned, Monday evening, the Histadrut Hamorim teachers' union announcement that public-school classes from kindergarden to 12th grade will start at 11am, except for special education, which will start as usual.

The forum issued a statement that said, "The striking of studies causes disproportionately severe damage for children and parents. The striking of school tomorrow, if implemented in practice, will be a crossing of a red line. We parents cannot watch from the sidelines and we will have to take protest steps against the teachers."