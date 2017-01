18:41 Reported News Briefs Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 Uri Ariel 'The time for sovereignty is now' Read more



Agriculture Minister says the time to extend sovereignty over Ma'ale Adumim is now, and not to wait for new US administration. ► ◄ Last Briefs