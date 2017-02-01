Ministries slam teacher sanction

The Education and Finance Ministries have criticized executive director Yapha Ben David of the Histadrut Hamorim teachers' union for the announcement that it will start Tuesday classes throughout the public education system at 11am, except for special education, which will start at its normal time.

Calling the decision "brutal, arbitrary and reckless", the ministries said, "It is unfortunate to see that students, parents, teachers and the system are paying the price of her race for head of the Histadrut Hamorim in May and are being used by her as a tool."