Schools to start at 11am Tuesday in warning sanction

The Histadrut Hamorim teachers' union announced, Monday, that its members will start work at 11:00 am on Tuesday from kindergarden to 12th grade except for special education, which will operate as usual.

The union claims thousands of educational employees have been severely hurt by what it called the Education Ministry's faulty implementation of wage conversions under its Ofek Hadash (New Horizon) reforms and faulty implementation of understandings between the Histadrut Labor Federation and the Finance Ministry. Specificly, it says the treasury did not discuss reimbursement for teacher travel expenses.