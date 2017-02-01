Swedish killer to be tried for killing Jew in Germany

(AFP) - Krister Petersson, chief prosecutor at the international public prosecution office in Stockholm said, Monday, that Sweden has sent one of its most notorious killers to Germany to stand trial for allegedly murdering a Jewish woman in 1992. Dubbed as "Laserman" in Swedish media, 63-year-old John Ausonius is serving a life sentence for a six-month shooting spree with a laser sight in 1991-1992, in which an immigrant was killed and 10 were wounded.

Ausonius is the number one suspect in the investigation into the murder of 68-year-old Blanka Zmigrod in Frankfurt on February 23, 1992. He denies the charges. An employee at a restaurant in Frankfurt, Zmigrod, was shot in the head as she was on her way home, according the German-Jewish weekly Juedische Allgemeine. The weekly says Ausonious had reportedly argued with Zmigrod before the murder, accusing her of theft.