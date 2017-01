16:21 Reported News Briefs Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 'Apply sovereignty now or face a terrorist state' Read more



Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett calls for application of Israeli law to the Jerusalem suburb of Ma'ale Adumim and other areas. He says a terrorist state will be forced on Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs