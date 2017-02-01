Northbound traffic on the trans-Israel toll road was blocked, Monday afternoon, to remove a truck that was stuck in a traffic lane at the Soreq Interchange.
Traffic police reported congestion from Soreq back to the Kiryat Gat Interchange.
Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17
Route 6 blocked at Soreq because of a stuck truck
