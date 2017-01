Chairman Naftali Bennett of the Jewish Home party said, Monday, that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu does not have to resign because he is the subject of a criminal investigation, as was the case with former prime minister Ehud Olmert.

Responding to a question by an Arutz Sheva reporter during a meeting of the party's Knesset faction, Bennett said, "The investigation may end with nothing. There is great importance to the stability of Israeli governments and this is a good national government."