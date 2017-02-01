Elkin: Penalty on Ghattas not enough

Minister Ze'ev Elkin related to the six-month distancing order form the Knesset imposed by the Ethics Committee on MK Basel Ghattas (Arab Joint List).

"Unfortunately, the decision of the Committee is not enough and doesn't solve the absurd situation in which a sitting Knesset member is supporting terror.

"MK Ghattas continues to receive a salary every day at the taxpayer's expense and he is still eligible to vote and influence important decisions.

"The only ones who can stop this immediately are Lapid, Herzog, and Livni. I call on them to stop this disgrace and sign the petition that I put forward to immediately expel MK Ghattas. Everything depends on you," he said.