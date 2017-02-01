Rivlin: We must get out of 'political stalemate'

President Reuven Rivlin received this morning (Monday) at his residence in Jerusalem, the "2016-17 Strategic Survey for Israel" produced by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS).

On receiving the report, President Rivlin said, “The ‘Strategic Survey’ always considers elements of uncertainty. However, this year more than ever uncertainty is especially high. There is a new president in the US about whose policies toward the Middle East, Israel is yet to learn. At the same time the political agenda in Europe, elections in France, Germany, and more, raise the level of uncertainty and we need to be ready. Uncertainty is always a recipe for risk, and also for opportunities and we need know how to deal with it - and utilize it - wherever possible.”

He continued, “As long as there is a high level of uncertainty, there are things that will not change, and the central issue which will not disappear even if we close our eyes to it is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We must begin to think practically, to allow us to build the conditions for future agreements with the Palestinians. There is no other choice, we must begin to think ahead, how we can get out of the political stalemate. Included in this Strategic Survey are a number of articles and ideas, which open horizons to real practical thinking on building the conditions for future agreements with the Palestinians."