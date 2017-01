12:21 Reported News Briefs Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 Hatzalah psychotrauma to grow activity by 500 Percent The Psychotrauma Unit of United Hatzalah, which provides stabilization care for people who have undergone a traumatic experience or who were at the scene of a traumatic experience, is setting the stage to incorporate between 150 to 175 new psychological caregivers in the coming year.



► ◄ Last Briefs