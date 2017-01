11:58 Reported News Briefs Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 Jerusalem fire: Father agrees to partial autopsy The father of the four children suspected of being murdered by their mother responded in the affirmative to a police request to allow partial autopsy of their bodies, Police reported.



