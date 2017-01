11:08 Reported News Briefs Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 PM won't participate in funeral of Ya'akov Ne'eman PM Benyamin Netanyahu will not be present at the funeral of former Finance Minister Ya'akov Ne'eman due to the extensive security arrangements that would be required.



► ◄ Last Briefs