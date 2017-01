10:58 Reported News Briefs Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 Car bomb in Baghdad during Hollande visit At least 10 killed, 35 were wounded by a car bomb in Sadr City, Baghdad, as France President Hollande visits French troops helping to fight ISIS in Iraq.



