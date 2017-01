Police are requesting aid in locating Hanan Shahaf, 64, of Tzur Hadassah south of Jerusalem. He was last seen yesterday morning near his place of residence.

Description: Skinny, 1.72 meters tall, blue eyes, bright grey hair, light skin. Last seen wearing a green sweater and grey pants.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is requested to call the 100 hotline of Israeli police or the Judea station at 02-9902210.