The body of Lian Nassar, 19, who was murdered in the nightclub terror attack in Istanbul, is expected to arrive to Israel today for burial.
The transfer of her body is being executed via the Consulate in Istanbul.
|
07:41
Reported
News BriefsTevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17
Body of Israeli killed in Istanbul to arrive in Israel
The body of Lian Nassar, 19, who was murdered in the nightclub terror attack in Istanbul, is expected to arrive to Israel today for burial.
The transfer of her body is being executed via the Consulate in Istanbul.
Last Briefs