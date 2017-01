Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on Sunday that the White House may have disproportionately punished Russia by ordering the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats.

"One of the questions that we have is why the magnitude of this? I mean you look at 35 people being expelled, two sites being closed down, the question is, is that response in proportion to the actions taken? Maybe it was; maybe it wasn't but you have to think about that," Spicer told ABC News.