State Department to North Korea: Refrain from provocations

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Anna Richey-Allen on Sunday warned North Korea against provocations, after the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, said his country was close to performing a test launch on an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

During a televised New Year's Day speech, Kim said, "We are in the final stages of test-launching the intercontinental ballistic missile... Research and development of cutting edge arms equipment is actively progressing and ICBM rocket test launch preparation is in its last stage.”