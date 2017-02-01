IsraelNationalNews.com
03:46
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17

Pranksters deface iconic Hollywood sign

The iconic hillside sign overlooking Southern California's Hollywood was defaced overnight Saturday, Reuters reports.

Residents awoke on Sunday to find "Hollyweed" staring down at them in four-story, white letters from Los Angeles' Mount Lee.



Last Briefs