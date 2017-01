The United Nations Security Council on Sunday night denounced the terrorist attack at a night club in Istanbul, Turkey, on New Year’s Eve, which killed 39 people and wounded 69.

“The members of the Security Council condemn in the strongest terms the heinous and barbaric terrorist attack,” the Council said in a statement, adding that “any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.”