Livni: Ne'eman was a scholar who knew how to connect between people MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) on Sunday evening eulogized former Minister Yaakov Ne'eman, who passed away following a lengthy illness. "It is very unfortunate to hear about the death of Yaakov Ne'eman, a scholar who knew how to connect between people, to reconcile positions and to give good and wise advice at all times. I will always remember the good days when we worked together at the time when he served as Finance Minister and Justice Minister. May his memory be a blessing," Livni said.



