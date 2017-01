01:16 Reported News Briefs Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 Tevet 4, 5777 , 02/01/17 Kahlon eulogizes Yaakov Ne'eman Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon on Sunday evening eulogized former Justice and Finance Minister Yaakov Ne’eman, who passed away. "Yaakov Ne’eman was a rare combination of a knowledgeable man who drew from both the laws of nations as well as from Jewish source. As Minister of Justice he showed rare wisdom, he incorporated in his personality the merger between the ultimate values of the State of Israel as a democratic and Jewish state. May his memory be blessed," said Kahlon.



