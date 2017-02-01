Dichter on Ne'eman: A wise and clever man, a true friend

MK Avi Dichter (Likud), chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Sunday evening eulogized former Minister Yaakov Ne'eman, who passed away.

"Wisdom, wit, patriotic and a loyal grandfather – Yaakov Ne’eman, who I knew and who passed away today, was all these qualities combined, and many others,” said Dichter. “When he would tell me about his experiences from the skiing vacation with his grandchildren, his enthusiasm reminded one of that of a warrior who returned from a war.

“One time when he broke his hand, he quickly apologized and stressed that all the others who were with him returned home safe and sound. A wise and clever man. A true friend. Rest in peace," he added.