23:43 Reported News Briefs Tevet 3, 5777 , 01/01/17 Tevet 3, 5777 , 01/01/17 Basketball: Ashdod beats Haifa and qualifies for semifinals The Maccabi Ashdod basketball team on Sunday evening defeated Maccabi Haifa 95-90. With the win, Ashdod moved on to the semifinals, where it will compete against Hapoel Jerusalem.



