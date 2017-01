22:28 Reported News Briefs Tevet 3, 5777 , 01/01/17 Tevet 3, 5777 , 01/01/17 Op-ed: This is how they can now try to strangle Israel Read more



The shameful US abstention at the United Nations Security Council can lead to much harm for Israel, with the next steps under review by the European Commission. ► ◄ Last Briefs