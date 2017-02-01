Sharansky mourns Ne'eman's passing

Chairman Natan Sharansky of the Executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel has reacted to the the passing of former Minister of Justice and Minister of Finance Yaakov Ne'eman by saying, “In addition to being a close personal friend, Yaakov Ne'eman was not only an eminent lawyer and an upstanding individual, but also a Jew with a sensitive heart, who channeled all of his talents and abilities into the effort to unite our nation.

Referring to the Ne'eman Commission on conversions, Sharansky recalled, "The Ne'eman Commission, which he headed, has become a symbol of efforts to bridge the gaps within our society by easing the path for immigrants who wish to join the Jewish people’s ranks."