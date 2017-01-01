'Ne'eman's departure leaves a huge void in our world'

President Reuven Rivlin reacted Sunday evening, to the passing of former Minister Yaakov Ne'eman by saying, "We have lost a friend and man of thought and action. Yaakov was a sharp lawyer but also outside the courtroom, he acted on continuously on behalf of public continuously without thinking of a reward. Just last week we spoke. 'I need your good counsel,' I said. Even from his sickbed, Yaakov promised we would meet again as soon as he got stronger."

Rivlin concluded, "Yaakov, benchmate at the synagogue, even those who disagreed with your positions, with your decisions, saw in you a proper and thorough nemesis. Your departure from us leaves a huge void in our world."