Zell: Pleasant surprises from Trump depending on us

Chairman Marc Zell of the Republican Party in Israel said, Sunday, that United States President-elect Donald Trump will back the government of Israel but it will have to decide its policy on Judea and Samaria. Speaking at the Gush Katif Museum in Jerusalem, Zell said, "There will be pleasant surprises from Trump, but that depends on us, on the Israeli government. We need to decide and stop maneuvering without a clear direction regarding our rights in our land."

Zell welcomed reports of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu being invited to Trump's inauguration but said there are more important things. "We want to start to work and repair the damage that Obama and Kerry and the Democrats caused at the UN and with Israel-US relations, and return the leadership of the United States to the world. The whole world has suffered from Obama's lack of leadership in the last 8 years in which he managed the foreign relations."

