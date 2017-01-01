'A warm Jewish heart with strong national positions'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reacted, Sunday evening, to the passing of former minister Yaakov Ne'eman, saying he had "a sharp mind and a warm Jewish heart. He had strong national positions, yet always sought the way of compromise and dialogue, as he did when he led the Ne'eman Committee, which dealt with sensitivity and wisdom on the subject of conversion."

Netanyahu added, "I found in him a wonderful partner for public action. As Minister of Finance, he led and supported important reforms, primarily the opening of the foreign exchange market made a huge change in the Israeli economy."