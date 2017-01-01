Facebook cuts Murabitat page off from Israel

As a result of efforts by Israeli police and the cyber department of the State Prosecutor's Office, Facebook has stopped Israeli access to the page of the illegal Islamist Murabitat women's movement, funded by the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, which has disrupted non-Muslim visits to the Temple Mount by shouting, cursing and physical assault.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan made it clear, Sunday evening, that there is no difference between the inflammatory activity of extremist organizations on the Temple Mount and incitement and lies they spread through social networks. He stressed, "Today we were also able to stop their activities on Facebook. I will continue to work so that more and more inciting parties will be blocked by social networks and Facebook, and that they will not be a platform for incitement that encourages terrorism."