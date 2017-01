19:55 Reported News Briefs Tevet 3, 5777 , 01/01/17 Tevet 3, 5777 , 01/01/17 Yaakov Ne'eman passes away Former justice minister and treasurer Yaakov Ne'eman passed away on Sunday at his home in Jerusalem at the age of 77. He is survived by a wife and six children. Read more



