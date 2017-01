A Greek entertainment company has cancelled an "escape room" type game in which players had to try to escape from the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and death camp in Poland.

The game was publicized on social networks in recent weeks. It led to complaints by Jews and non-Jews who said it dishonored the memory of those who perished in the Holocaust. A representative of the entertainment company said it did not take into account the possibility that people might be hurt.